Founder of neo-Nazi website to pay Jewish victim $14 million

A federal magistrate judge on Monday said Andrew Anglin, founder and editor of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, should be ordered to pay more than $14 million to a Montana real estate agent against whom he organized an anti-Semitic "troll storm," NBC News reported.

Anglin had encouraged online intimidation against Jewish real estate agent Tanya Gersh, her husband, and the couple's 12-year-old son.

According to NBC, a December 2016 article, Anglin published an article with the Whitefish, Montana, family's phone number and home address, along with the 12-year-old's Twitter handle, encouraging readers to carry out an "old-fashioned Troll Storm."

"Tell them you are sickened by their Jew agenda," he wrote. "This is very important. Calling these people up and/or sending them a quick message is very easy."

The Daily Stormer also claimed Gersh had led a harassment campaign against the mother of white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.The magistrate judge, Jeremiah C. Lynch, recommended a default judgment against Anglin, who failed to appear for an April deposition and whose attorneys have withdrawn from the case. The judgement, which includes $10 million in punitive damages, along with $4,042,438 in compensatory damages, was given for "the particularly egregious and reprehensible nature of Anglin's conduct," he said.

In an interview with The Guardian, Gersh said the harassment included "threatening emails, text and voicemails, including promises to drive her to suicide and 'endless references to being thrown in the oven, being gassed.'"

"I've been told: 'You really should have died in the Holocaust with the rest of your people.' Sometimes, when I answered the phone, all I heard were gunshots."

Lynch noted that the "atrocious conduct" towards the Gersh family "has not entirely abated," and recommended a permanent injuction ordering Anglin to remove all materials connected to the Gershes from The Daily Stormer by Monday night, NBC added.

The materials have not yet been removed, NBC noted.

The judgement, filed Monday in a US District Court in Missoula, Montana, must still be approved by US District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

In a statement, Gersh said: "A clear message has been sent to Anglin and other extremists: No one should be terrorized for simply being who they are, and no one should ever be afraid for being who they are. This lawsuit has always been about stopping others from enduring the terror I continue to live through at the hands of a neo-Nazi and his followers, and I wanted to make sure that this never happens to anyone else."

Her attorney, John Morrison, said: "This is a big win for our client, but it also sends an important message that hateful harassment by bigots will not be tolerated in Big Sky Country."

Anglin could not be reached by NBC for comment.