NY GOP chief: It's a dark time in our country

'We have members of congress perpetuating anti-Semitism,' warns chief of New York GOP. AOC should visit Yad Vashem before running her mouth.

The leader of the New York State Republican Party excoriated several Democratic members of the House of Representatives Monday evening, echoing criticisms made by President Donald Trump and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Speaking at an Arutz Sheva and Chovevei Zion event Monday evening, Nick Langworthy, the newly minted Chairman of the New York State Republican Party, accused Democratic freshman lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Ilhan Omar (MN) of “anti-Semitic behavior” and trivializing the Holocaust, saying that the rise of such politicians in Congress marked a “dark time” for the US.

“New York State being the most Jewish state in the United States of America, that is a critical bond that New York State has with Israel. And it is one that needs to be highlight because we have, unfortunately, it is a dark time in our country. We have members of Congress perpetuating anti-Semitism,” Langworthy said.

“I felt it critically important, within my acceptance speech of my election, to condemn the anti-Semitic rhetoric Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar and many other members of Congress in that organization. We cannot tolerate their anti-Semitic behavior and the minimization of the Holocaust.”

Referencing Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial comments last month comparing federal detention centers for illegal immigrants to concentration camps and invocation of the slogan “Never Again”, Langworthy ‘challenged’ the freshman Democrat to visit the Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem, to educate herself on the Holocaust.

“I challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to get on an airplane and come over here and go with us to go to Yad Vashem tomorrow so maybe she can see firsthand that you shouldn’t run your mouth about things you don’t understand.”

Turning to Trump, Langworthy praised the president for his ‘strong bond’ with Israel.

“Donald Trump… no president in US history has had a stronger bond or done more for the State of Israel. He has been tough enough to take on the established interests. He’s not intimidated by pressures put on him by people that don’t want to see this country go in the right direction and don’t have Israel’s safety and security in their mindset.”