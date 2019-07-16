British PM candidates suggest Corbyn is anti-Semitic

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, who are vying for the leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party, on Monday branded Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn an anti-Semite.

Asked in a leadership debate sponsored by The Sun if he believed Corbyn was personally anti-Semitic, Hunt replied, "Unfortunately, he may be."

Answering the same question, Johnson said, "I think by condoning anti-Semitism in the way he does, I am afraid he is effectively culpable of that vice."

The party has been shaken by accusations of anti-Semitism for several years, with dozens of Labour members having been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.

Monday’s debate follows last week’s BBC Panorama documentary about anti-Semitism in the party, which quoted former officials as saying that members of Corbyn's inner circle had interfered with investigations into anti-Semitism in the party.

Corbyn responded to the documentary by saying there were “many, many, inaccuracies” in the documentary and adding the program adopted a “predetermined position” before it was aired.

The Labour leader himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders. Corbyn has also been criticized for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

Much of the criticism against Corbyn is over his playing down the anti-Semitism in his party and alienating Jews, but he insists he is not an anti-Semite and claims he has opposed it his entire life.