Mike Huckabee: Seeing Israel is believing

Former Arkansas Governor feels strongly that seeing is believing when it comes to understanding the values of the Israeli nation.

On his fifth trip to Israel this year alone, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee says that he brings groups to Israel regularly, especially those individuals who haven’t been here before.

He feels strongly that seeing is believing when it comes to understanding the values Israel has been able to share with the world.

Huckabee went on to touch upon many issues including the plight of Christians living as a persecuted minority under the Palestinian Authority.

He also levied praise on President Donald Trump for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.