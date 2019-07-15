Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu lambasted the European Union's response to Iran's violations of the 2016 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after EU Foreign Minister Federica Maria Mogherini said that the European did not see Iran's actions as "significant" violations of the deal which would trigger the agreement's dispute mechanism.

"For the time being, none of the parties to the agreement has signaled their intention to invoke this article, which means that none of them for the moment, for the time being with the current data we have had in particular from the IAEA, that the non-compliance is considered to be significant non-compliance," Mogherini said following a meeting of the EU's foreign ministers in Brussels Monday.

Netanyahu said in response: "The European Union's response to Iranian violations reminds me of the European appeasement of the 1930s. Even then, some buried their heads in the sand and did not see the danger approaching. There are probably some in Europe who will not wake up until Iranian missiles fall on European soil. Then it probably will be too late. In any case, we will do everything to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

Iran has warned that it would begin violating parts of the 2015 nuclear deal in response to US sanctions.

Two weeks ago, Iran announced that it had exceeded the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the deal. Several days later, Iran followed up by saying it had begun to enrich uranium to 5% purity instead of the 3.67% limit imposed under the JCPOA.

Earlier today, Iran warned the EU that it is prepared to end all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear, and restore its nuclear program to the status quo ante, under which Tehran placed no limits on any areas of nuclear development.