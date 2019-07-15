Iran threatens to abandon all limits on nuclear program

Tehran warns Europe it is prepared to return to pre-deal situation, end all limitations on nuclear program.

Iran warned the European Union Monday that it is prepared to end all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear, and restore its nuclear program to the status quo ante, under which Tehran placed no limits on any areas of nuclear development.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Monday that Tehran will withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the European signatories do not bypass American sanctions on Iran, imposed after the US withdrew from the deal.

Kamalvandi added, however, that Iran’s departure from the terms of the JCPOA would be carried out in stages.

“If the Europeans and the United States do not fulfill their commitments, we will balance out their actions under the deal by reducing commitments and taking the conditions back to how they were four years ago,” he said, according to Iran’s IRNA outlet.

“Currently, we have gone beyond 3.67 percent [uranium] enrichment and are also producing the enriched material required for nuclear plant fuel with 4.5-percent purity,” Kamalvandi noted, saying the cap on uranium enrichment was only the first restriction to be abandoned by Iran if it does not receive sufficient sanctions relief from Europe.

Iran has demanded that European powers shield the regime from US sanctions, claiming that failure to do so would constitute a violation of the nuclear deal.