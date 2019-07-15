Violence suspected at private daycare in Tiberias

Daycare worker suspected of violence towards children removed from daycare for 14 days.

During the past week, a complaint was filed with Israel Police claiming that a daycare supervisor used violence towards the children in her care.

The daycare, which serves children between the ages of six months and three years, is a private daycare located in the northern city of Tiberias.

Israeli Police opened an investigation into the incident, collecting evidence in the case.

On Monday morning, a suspect, who is in her thirties, was interrogated. At the end of her interrogation, she was released under limiting conditions and removed from the daycare for a period of 14 days.

Last week, daycare provider Carmel Mauda, 25, was indicted for abusing toddlers who attended her home daycare.

On Sunday, the daycare provider who killed 14-month-old Yasmin Vineta last year received a 17-year prison sentence.