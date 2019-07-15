PA Arab suspected of raping Ashdod girl to remain under arrest

Ashkelon's Magistrates Court on Monday extended by seven days the arrest of a Palestinian Arab suspected of raping a 13-year-old haredi girl in Ashdod, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The suspect, arrested last week, was employed as a maintenance worker in the girl's school when he took her to a nearby apartment and raped her.

Initial investigations showed that the Arab met the student during his employment at the school and the two went to a nearby apartment he was renovating, where he committed sexual offenses and indecent acts. After this incident, when the suspect realized that his actions had been exposed, he escaped.

The police investigation is ongoing.

A gag order on the suspect's identity remains in place, the site noted.