Lapid: Barak won't pass electoral threshold

Blue and White leader says former PM Barak's new party won't pass threshold, will waste 100,000 votes.

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid responded Monday to former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's criticism of him by claiming that Barak's new party, "Democratic Israel," will waste votes from the center-left.

"Barak will not pass the electoral threshold, and he'll throw away 100,000 votes which could make the difference between victory and defeat," Lapid wrote.

"This is not the time for hobby parties. Thanks to Lapid, the rotation brought 35 seats."

Earlier on Monday, Barak had said that Lapid "is the main reason why the Blue and White did not win. He's a glittery wrapper."

Earlier this month, the Blue and White party's number three, MK Moshe Ya'alon, said that of the party's four "founding' members, Lapid is the only one who supports his "rotation deal" with party chairman MK Benny Gantz. If Blue and White formed a coalition, the deal would see Gantz serving as prime minister for the first two and a half years of the term, with Lapid taking over for the last year and a half.