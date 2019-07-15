Watch: Three killed, dozens injured at amusement park in India

Ride at amusement park in India breaks apart, crushing dozens of people.

At least three people were killed and dozens more injured Sunday when a ride at an amusement park in India broke apart, collapsing in on itself and crushing riders.

The incident occurred at the Kankaria Amusement Park in Ahmedabad, India Sunday, when part of the park’s ‘Discovery’ ride collapsed.

Authorities say the ride’s main shaft broke while the ride was in operation, causing the ride to collapse.

Thirty-one people were onboard the ride at the time of the accident, and two people in their twenties were killed instantly.

Twenty-eight others were injured, with one person later reportedly succumbing to injuries suffered in the accident, bringing the death toll to three.