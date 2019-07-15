Huckabee: BDS is left-wing hatred of Israel

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee lambasted the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to consider the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan, dubbing the blanket refusal an “act of a tantrum,” during his visit to Jerusalem Monday morning with Dr. Joe Frager.

“Israel can’t have a peace process – no one can…[when] one of the supposed partners in a peace process saying ‘no’ to everything. It is the act of a tantrum, rather than a negotiation.”

The former governor also assailed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS), calling it a “great example” of the hatred some on the far-left have for the Jewish state.

“What I’ve observed over the years… speaking as an observer, in many cases the Palestinians have taken positions – and so have people on the Left who really hate Israel, even though they claim they don’t; the BDS is a great example. I would say that they’re in the same league as some of the Palestinians who reject any sense of a peace process.”

“When you see industries that employ Palestinians and they make four times what they ever made in their lives under the PA, and they have jobs, outstanding pay, benefits, healthcare, paid vacation – their families are doing better than they’ve ever done. But the BDS movement and the Palestinian government put so much pressure that those industries, SodaStream being an example” are forced to close or relocate.