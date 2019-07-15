Lebanese campaign targets foreign workers

Hamas asking Lebanese authorities to cancel policy against foreign workers, which could harm Palestinian Arabs living in the country.

The Hamas terrorist organization is demanding that the Lebanese government cancel recent decisions that violate Palestinian Arabs’ rights in the country.

The Lebanese Labor Ministry recently launched a campaign against illegal foreign workers, in which steps will be taken against companies and businesses that employ foreign workers illegally.

Ayman Shanaa, the Hamas official responsible for relations with Lebanon, raised the issue of “Palestinian refugees” residing in Lebanon in his talks with official Lebanese officials, including representatives of Hezbollah.

Shanaa asked them to press the government to cancel its decisions, which he said could pose a serious threat to the living conditions of the Palestinians in Lebanon.

Lebanese residents who are registered as “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants who were born in that country reside in residential neighborhoods known as "refugee camps", have limited work options and are refused citizenship.

In recent years, the refugee camps in Lebanon have been the scene of armed clashes between rival groups, resulting in the deaths of some of the camps’ residents.

Lebanon refuses to naturalize the “Palestinian refugees” and has stressed the need to work for their return to their country of origin, which Palestinian Arabs claim is Israel.