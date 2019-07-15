From Peace Now to Barak's new party

Former director general of Peace Now officially joins Ehud Barak’s new party.

Leftist activist Avi Buskila, former director general of Peace Now, on Sunday officially joined Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic party.

Buskila ran in the last elections for the leadership of Meretz and for a spot on the party list, but was not elected.

“I am excited and proud to join the fight to save Israeli democracy," said Buskila. "This is not another election campaign, but a fateful decision on the image of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

"These days, when Netanyahu and his emissaries continue to tear Israeli society apart in order to gain votes, we offer another way, a way of sharing and reconnecting Israeli society," he added.

In addition to Buskila, Barak has recruited former Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Yair Golan, Dr. Kobi Richter, Prof. Yifat Bitton and Noa Rothman, the granddaughter of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Barak has said in interviews that his party won't sit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in one government under any circumstances. "Our goal is to bring Israel back on track and topple Netanyahu's regime," he made clear.