'IDF is the only military that is confronting Iran'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with students from the National Defense College under the command of Maj.-Gen. Itai Virov.

Netanyahu discussed the situation with Iran, saying, "The only thing that the awful nuclear agreement gave is our strong and ongoing rapprochement with the main Arab countries. Iran tells them in a straightforward manner – 'We will destroy you and we will destroy you, first of all, with nuclear weapons.'”

“I needed to struggle alone in order to block the nuclear agreement. I needed to struggle against all of the major powers and against the President of the United States – I went to the American Congress,” he added.

“I thought that this agreement would not only pave their way to a nuclear arsenal but would also give them hundreds of billions of dollars which they would not invest in Iran but in an empire. Today you can judge if we were right or not. Then first of all this must be blocked. At the moment, the only military in the world that is confronting Iran – is the Israeli military."