Beat at his own game? 'Liberman against the haredim'

Liberman posts a photo of Netanyahu with Litzman as proof of a 'state run by Jewish law,' but then a reporter beats him at his own game.

צילום: שלומי כהן התמונה עם הכיתוב של ישראל ביתנו

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for "surrendering" to the haredim, adding a picture of Netanyahu with MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) with the words "a state run by Jewish law around the corner."

Yisrael Hayom reporter Yehuda Schlesinger subsequently revealed that Liberman was present at the same event at which the picture was taken a few hours earlier than Netanyahu and even added a picture of Liberman and Litzman.

A month ago the haredi parties decided that instead of attacking Liberman, they would "embrace" him by bringing up reminders of their past political cooperation with Liberman.