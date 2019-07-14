'We must support the family unit: Mother, father, and children'

Yosef Levy was born in the body of a man and decided that he wanted to be a woman. He traveled to England to a surgeon who would cut his body to look like a woman. He took a lot of chemical and steroid drugs that changed his body to look like a woman and changed his name to Sarah Levy.

This is called conversion. If you want to interfere with people in life and enact a law against conversion, this is the first conversion that should be prohibited by law.

The anti-Israel activists who are protesting against the education minister want to permit conversion through surgeries, and want you and I to fund these operations through the IDF and through the state. They want to forbid a therapist to strengthen the man in his masculine identity, and to strengthen the girl in her feminine identity.

In their opinion, strengthening the sexual identity of men or women is an unacceptable interference in nature and it is necessary to put into prison those who do so. In their opinion, only their opinions are legitimate. In their opinion, it is forbidden to express a different opinion. Anyone who expresses a different opinion is disqualified for any public office. Therefore they press to dismiss the Minister of Education.

If you want to live in a normal country where you can express a sane opinion, you must strengthen the Minister of Education. Even if you are not religious and even if you are a LGBT person.

If you want to live in a country of freedom and brotherhood rather than of violence and intimidation - write to show your support for it. We must demonstrate support and support for normality, demonstrate support for common sense, demonstrate support for freedom of speech, and to demonstrate support for a normal family of father, mother, and children.