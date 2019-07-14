Watch: 'Movement,' Yonina's new single

Yoni and Nina Tokayer, also known as "Yonina", the Israeli-American musical duo acclaimed for the weekly home videos and debut original album, have just released a new single for the first time in English called 'Movement'.

Movement was written and composed by Nina after the birth of their second child a few months ago and arranged by Yoni. The song talks about the circle of life and our journey in this world. It is dedicated to Nina’s grandfather who passed away during the recording of the song.

Nina: "It's been a long journey for us with this song since it was born 9 months ago, only a few days after the birth of our son, Achiya. Around the time of his birth, my grandmother stopped communicating with her surroundings. I was heading out to go visit her and sing to her, when I was told that my grandfather had fallen and broken his hip. When I returned from the visit to embrace my newborn baby, this song emerged. It tells the story of our lives, our journey through this world and beyond, and how we're all part of this endless cycle. I am grateful that I had the chance to share this song with my grandfather. While we were in the process of filming the music video, he passed away, and we felt it couldn't be more fitting than to dedicate it in his memory."

Yoni: "After Nina sang 'Movement' to me for the first time, I couldn't get the haunting tune out of my mind. I had a clear vision of the arrangement for the song and felt a deep desire to record the song in our studio to keep it personal. In that sense, it's very much a joint creation of ours."