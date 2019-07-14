Abbas adviser praises Nazi collaborator as 'role model'

Known Nazi collaborator, the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin Al-Husseini, was openly honored by Abbas' "Adviser on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations," Mahmoud Al-Habbash.



During World War II Al-Husseini moved to Berlin, where he was an associate of Hitler and gave active support to the Nazi war effort. Al-Husseini was on Yugoslavia's list of wanted war criminals, and was responsible for a Muslim SS division that murdered thousands of Serbs and Croats. When the Nazis offered to free some Jewish children, Al-Husseini fought against their release, and as a result, 5000 children were sent to the gas chambers.

On the anniversary of his death, Abbas' adviser posted Al-Husseini's photo and praised him as a "role model":

"On this day, on July 4, 1974, the great Palestinian national leader, [former] Mufti of Palestine and Head of the Arab Higher Committee Haj Amin Al-Husseini - who for many years led the Palestinian struggle against the British and Israeli occupation - passed away; our leaders are our role models." [Facebook page of Mahmoud Al-Habbash, July 4, 2019]

But Al-Habbash's praise is not an isolated example. The PA has named at least one school after the Nazi collaborator - the Amin Al-Husseini Elementary School in El-Bireh, the current PA Mufti has honored his predecessor by laying a wreath on his grave, and PA security forces have highlighted Al-Husseini on Facebook.