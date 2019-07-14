British envoy: Trump left Iran deal to spite Obama

Britain’s Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch, said US President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in an “act of diplomatic vandalism” because it was agreed by his predecessor Barack Obama, the latest leaked cables show, according to The Press Association.

The latest memo, disclosed by Mail on Sunday, was said to have been written by Darroch in May of 2018 following a visit to Washington by then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a last ditch attempt to persuade the Trump administration not to abandon the Iran deal.

Under the terms of the agreement – still supported by Britain, France and Germany – international sanctions on Iran were eased in return for Tehran accepting curbs on its nuclear program.

Kim told Johnson, according to the cables, “The outcome illustrated the paradox of this White House: you got exceptional access, seeing everyone short of the president; but on the substance, the administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons – it was Obama’s deal.”

“Moreover, they can’t articulate any ‘day-after’ strategy; and contacts with State Department this morning suggest no sort of plan for reaching out to partners and allies, whether in Europe or the region.”

The first batch of cables in which the British ambassador criticizes Trump were published last week, leading Trump to declare that the White House would no longer deal with Darroch.

Darroch resigned on Wednesday, reportedly after seeing that Johnson, who is now the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, had refused to support him during the previous night's leadership debate.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police said that it was launching a criminal investigation into the leak to the Mail of Darroch’s dispatches.

In response to the latest leak, a Foreign Office spokesman said, according to The Press Association, “A police inquiry into the totally unacceptable leak of this sensitive material has begun. The perpetrator should face the consequences of their actions.”

“It’s not news that the US and UK differ in how to ensure Iran is never able to acquire a nuclear weapon; but this does underline that we do not shy away from talking about our differences and working together,” added the spokesman.