Nasrallah: All of Israel is within range of our missiles

Hezbollah leader says his group can hit "sites south of Haifa" but rules out war with Israel because of "the force of deterrence".

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah boasted on Friday that all of Israel is now within range of the Lebanese-based terrorist organization’s missiles.

He made the comments in an interview with the group’s Al-Manar television on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.

“We have a larger number of missiles and we have precise missiles that we did not have in 2006. We also have a large and powerful branch of UAVs,” claimed Nasrallah.

During the interview, Nasrallah pulled out a map and explained the range of Hezbollah’s missiles.

"Once we said that we could strike targets south of Haifa. Today, we can say that if Israel has sites south of Eilat, then we can also hit them. All of Israel is under the range of our missiles,” he said.

“The resistance is stronger than ever despite the sanctions and it improved its capabilities greatly over the past 13 years, and this has been acknowledged by the Israelis,” continued Nasrallah.

While he ruled out a war with Israel in the near future due to what he called “the force of deterrence”, the Hezbollah leader threatened, “Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction.”

Nasrallah also blasted the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” to solve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, saying the proposal is doomed to fail.

"The deal took its last breath when Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. There is not a single Palestinian who will agree to a deal in which the Christian and Muslim holy sites of Jerusalem will be transferred to Israel," he said.

