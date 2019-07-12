Four injured by glass plate in restaurant in Tel Aviv

Four-year-old child among those injured after glass plate falls in restaurant in Tel Aviv.

Four people were injured on Friday evening after a glass plate fell on diners in a restaurant located on Herzl Rosenblum Street in Tel Aviv.

Among the victims is a four-year-old child who is in moderate but stable condition. In addition, a woman and two men suffered light injuries.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to the Ichilov Hospital.

Magen David Adom paramedic Tomer Gutman said, "When I arrived at the scene, I saw a glass plate that fell and broke. We were led to a four-year-old boy who was outside, and three other victims – a women and two men in their 30s who were inside. We gave them initial medical treatment and we evacuated them to the hospital with the boy in moderate condition and the rest in light condition."

