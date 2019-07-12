Worker electrocuted at construction site in central Israel

20-year-old construction worker in critical condition after being electrocuted at work site in Kfar Saba.

A construction worker in central Israel is fighting for his life after being electrocuted at the parking lot of a construction site in Kfar Saba.

The incident occurred at just after 1:30 Friday afternoon when a worker, roughly 20 years of age, who was working at a building site on Weizmann Street was electrocuted at a parking lot attached to the site.

Fellow workers at the site called for assistance, and were instructed by MDA officials over the phone how to resuscitate the injured man while emergency first responders made their way to the scene.

MDA paramedics found the injured man in critical condition, and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

“When we arrived at the scene, we were taken to a parking area in the building,” said MDA paramedic Daniel Shilo.

“We saw a worker, roughly 20 years of age, lying on the ground unconscious, while his fellow workers were performing basic resuscitation techniques based on the instructions they were receiving from an MDA call center.”

“We provided medical treatment including massages, electric shocks, and medicinal treatment. While doing so we evacuated him to the hospital, his condition being critical.”