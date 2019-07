What does a Christian radio host do when confronted with the truth of Jewish apologetics, and where does his journey take him?

Ira and Rod are joined by Jono Vandor, long-time host of Truth2Radio.org.

Jono, a former Christian and street Evangelist, had to make some hard choices when he was confronted with the truth of the Torah .

Listen to Jono as he shares his journey, and how he now brings a message from a Jewish perspective to his listeners.