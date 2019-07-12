Suspect named in arson of abusive daycare owner's home

18-year-old man from central Israel named as suspected arsonist in torching of home owned by daycare manager who abused 11 children.

On Friday, police revealed the identity of the teenage suspect arrested in connection with the torching of the residence of a daycare operator suspected of abusing 11 children.

Adir Ratzon, 18, a resident of Rosh Haayin, was arrested last week after a fire broke out in the home of 25-year-old Carmel Mauda, the woman accused of physically abusing children at her daycare center, ‘Baby Love’.

A former resident of Karnei Shomron, in Samaria, Ratzon moved to the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin – where Mauda lives and where ‘Baby Love’ was located - several months ago.

Ratzon is suspected of sparking multiple fires in Mauda’s apartment last Saturday morning.

While Ratzon had no direct connection with Mauda, investigators are probing the possibility that he was hired by the parents of one of the children abused by Mauda to get revenge by destroying her home.

According to the indictment, Mauda abused 11 infants and toddlers, covering the children's heads with a blanket and sitting on them to prevent movement; tying a minor’s hands using string for minutes to hours; picking up minors by forcefully grasping the arm; swinging them in the air and throwing them onto the floor; shaking babies; placing toddlers facing the wall, sometimes for several hours; whipping the minors with a diaper, slapping them, pinching and pulling toddlers' heads back, blocking their noses and mouths until breathing difficulties arose. In one case she forced a minor to eat the contents of a plate into which he vomited.