Meretz party announces list of Knesset candidates

Tamar Zandberg, former chief of far-left Meretz party, takes second place after losing leadership race to Nitzan Horowitz.

The far-left Meretz party announced the results of its recent primary vote on Friday, and released its list of Knesset candidates for the 22nd Israeli legislative election, slated for September 17th.

Former Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz, who unseated former party chairwoman Tamar Zandberg in a leadership race last month, is ensured the top position on the list.

The winner of the primary vote is Tamar Zandberg, who will take the second spot on Meretz’s Knesset slate.

The runner-up in the Meretz primary is veteran lawmaker MK Ilan Gilon, who will be given the third position on the party’s list, with Israeli-Arab MK Issawi Frej in the fourth position on the Meretz list.

Former MK Mossi Raz has been placed fifth on the ticket, followed by MK Michal Rozin in sixth place.

Meretz won four seats in the April election, and recent polls show the party winning anywhere from three to seven seats in September.

With an average of between four to five seats in the polls, however, MK Rozin’s position as sixth on the list is considered a long-shot.