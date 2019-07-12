Saudi women will be able to fly without guardian's permission

The law restricting women's travel abroad without a guardian's permission will be changed this year.

Saudi authorities are planning to allow women to leave the country without the need for permission from a male relative, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The law restricting women's travel abroad will be changed this year. Currently, every woman and man under the age of 21 must receive a guardian's permission to travel abroad.

Last year, Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on women driving. The struggle to abolish the ban on driving for women had been ongoing for nearly three decades, and the few women who attempted to drive in recent years were arrested.

King Salman's decision to grant women the opportunity to drive came as part of the reforms led by his son and heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed, who is striving to advance the kingdom's economy and open it to the world.