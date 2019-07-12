Is Israel on its way to a change? Netanyahu is worried

Gil Hoffman notes there is no chance there could be a repeat of the April 9th do-over.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon bring back Gil Hoffman, pollical analyst and columnist of the Jerusalem Post, to assess the political dynamics of the first historic Israeli do-over election on September 17th.

The April 9th election failed to result in Bibi forming a ruling coalition because he couldn’t get Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu to join or even Labor party leader Avi Gabbay to join.

Hoffman’s bottom line is that it will be hard for Netanyahu to reach the required 61 Knesset seats to form a ruling coalition.

There are the 8 to 9 seats claimed by Liberman’s. Netanyahu failed to form a coalition with Liberman in the April 9th election because of his objection to the inclusion of alleged extremist haredi parties. Now, Liberman may be using his seats to force a possible unity government ruling coalition with the Blue and White alliance.

There is the emergence of former Labor PM and Netanyahu’s Defense Minister, Ehud Barak, who at age 77 has an “uncontrollable desire” to save the country from Bibi. Hoffman thinks that Barak’s objective is to strengthen the left bloc.

Ayelet Shaked, the former Netanyahu Justice Minister, is most sought after by parties on the right and might be inclined to lead a broadened right-wing alliance. She might even save the political career of the former Netanyahu Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who founded the New Right party which never reached the threshold of 3.25% cast of total votes in the April 9th election to enter the Knesset.

The matter of the impact of the looming October hearing on outstanding corruption charges against Netanyahu, while new allegations of corruption have surfaced. Hoffman contends that it depends on whether a knockout of the indictment charges occurs at the October hearing to avoid possible prosecution in December. As far as the upcoming September 17th do-over election, anything at this juncture could happen.

However, Hoffman noted there is no chance there could be a repeat of the April 9th do-over. Whatever the result is on September 17th could not block someone else forming a ruling coalition.