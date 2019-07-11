Meretz elects list for 22nd Knesset

Tamar Zandberg to be placed in the second spot on the list behind chairman Nitzan Horowitz.

At the end of the counting of the votes in the primaries for the Meretz party list for the September elections, Tamar Zandberg came in first and as such will be placed second on the list, after chairman Nitzan Horowitz.

MK Ilan Gilon will be in third place, and will be followed by MK Esawi Frej, Mossi Raz and MK Michal Rozin.

MK Gilon commented on the election results and said, "Thank you friends for the renewed confidence. Meretz today chose a team of the best players there are. Now we are all embarking on the big and important battle – replacing the government."

Nitzan Horowitz was elected chairman of Meretz in the elections two weeks ago. He unseated Zandberg, who served in the position since the resignation of Zehava Galon.