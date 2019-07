Jay Shapiro thinks the next election will be between tired politicians who do not really know how to speak to the public.

Jay Shapiro raises questions about the rationality of the Israeli political system, which decided to hold new elections - two months after the last elections.

In his opinion, politicians will be tired in the coming months and will not really be able to explain to the public why it was impossible to form a government.

He adds that across the board, the Israeli public is very disappointed with its politicians and this disappointment may be reflected in the polls.