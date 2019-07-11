US Amb.: Friendships, not papers, create peace

Israeli and Palestinian Authority (PA) businessmen toured the Dead Sea region on Tuesday with aspirations of building upon the seeds for mutual cooperation that were planted during last month’s "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop in Bahrain.

Participating in the tour was Founder and President of the Judea-Samaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JS Chamber) Avi Zimmerman, PA businessman and co-founder of the JS Chamber Ashraf Jabari, Dead Sea Scrolls Regional Council head Arie Kohen, director of the regional council’s tourism and culture branch Orit Hershtig, and a number of local Israeli and PA business leaders who ventured out to explore multiple options for cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture and tourism.

Throughout the course of the day, the delegation visited the Beit HaArava plant, the Kalia beach, the Minus 430 Gallery and the Moroccan restaurant, "Biankini," which is located on the nearby Biankini Beach.

"We are engaging with numerous business models that expand cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian business communities," Avi Zimmerman said. "Here there are opportunities for thriving Palestinian industries alongside Israeli prosperity. The unique gallery hosts festivals and art events, which appeal to foreign tourists and to audiences of Israelis and Palestinians. Dina Dagan’s restaurant is a meeting place for all residents of the region and, in the future, visitors from Gulf countries."

"We thank all those who have helped make this tour happen as well as those who are leading strategic collaborations with the JS Chamber. Arie Kohen is an example of a regional council mayor who shares our future vision and takes practical steps to pave the way towards mutual productivity."

"The meeting today is a direct continuation of the economic workshop in Bahrain as well as the continued efforts of the JS Chamber to promote cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian businessmen," said Ashraf Jabari, who attended the workshop. "Meetings like the one that took place today give us the ability to expand our practical measures and our joint business ventures in the region."

The Mayor of the Dead Sea Scrolls Regional Council, Arie Kohen, said: "The Dead Sea Scrolls Regional Council is located in an area that is a bridge between countries, cultures and religions. We are proud to be an international region, enabling real partnerships in tourism, employment and commerce. We will promote every initiative that will connect to the vision that we live every day."

The tour took place less than a month after the US-sponsored "Peace to Prosperity" workshop in Bahrain. Jabari led a delegation of over a dozen PA businessmen at the workshop who sought to discuss ways of advancing business opportunities for the PA population.

The delegation’s members received a litany of threats for violating the Palestinian Authority’s boycott of the workshop. Upon their return, one of the delegation’s members, Saleh Abu Mayaleh, was arrested and released only after US pressure. PA policemen arrived at the house of another participant in the delegation who has since been in hiding from the PA.

The first Israeli-Palestinian Economic Forum was held in Jerusalem in February of this year and was organized by both the US Israel Education Association and the JS Chamber. Israeli regional heads of council and dozens of PA mukhtars from Judea and Samaria participated with the intention of promoting cooperation at the local and municipal levels.

US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who addressed the forum, said in his speech that "political solutions are important, but pieces of paper are not creating peace, relations create peace, investments create peace, friendships create peace, this is the peace that will last, that is the kind of peace that is sustainable."