Yavneh Primary School opens in Britain

The new Yavneh Primary School was officially opened by the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, and the Secretary of State for Education, Damian Hinds, Thursday morning.

Yavneh College is the top-performing non-selective school in England and now the Primary school, which is only in its third year, is following in its footsteps with outstanding academic results and a very special atmosphere in which the children thrive. It has 60 children per year group and therefore currently has 180 pupils in total.

Blakeezra Photography Yavneh Primary School

Blakeezra Photography Opening of Yavneh Primary School

Blakeezra Photography Opening of Yavneh Primary School