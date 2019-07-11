Terrorist convicted for murder of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal

Sentencing for terrorist who murdered father of 4 at Ariel Junction to be delivered in 2 months.

The Central District Court in Lod convicted the terrorist Abd al-Hakim Asi of the murder of Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal in a stabbing attack near the Ariel junction last year.

The terrorist confessed to the murder before the court. The panel of judges headed by the president of the District Court, Ruth Lorch, decided to discuss the arguments for punishment in two months' time.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, which represents the family of Rabbi Ben Gal, said that "the cursed terrorist who is trying to violate the basic right of existence of the Jewish people in his country is not worthy of seeing more light in the sun and at the stage of the arguments for punishment we will demand the maximum punishment."

Ben Gal, 29, was killed in a stabbing attack at the entrance to the city of Ariel, while on his way to Har Bracha, his hometown. Ben Gal was a teacher and educator at the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva in Givat Shmuel and at the Har Bracha yeshiva.

He was survived by a wife and four children (now aged 2 to 7).