'Gaza periphery residents are amazing'

MK Kati Shitrit (Likud) took part Thursday in a tour of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Gaza periphery communities.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Shitrit stated that media reports of an "attack" by the residents of the Gaza vicinity on the committee members were incorrect.

"The tour was professional and not political. The residents and their leaders are dealing with difficult security problems and the need for emotional support, and all this does not prevent them from talking about building, development and renewal."

"Apart from one person from Nahal Oz who spoke about the fire problem, no one spoke about the government's policy vis-a-vis Hamas," said Shitrit. "Everyone wants a solution to the Gaza issue, especially the prime minister, but there is no magic solution. We must remember that the security failures in the Gaza vicinity have existed for many years, even when those generals were in senior positions in the defense establishment," Shitrit said.

Shitrit added, "I came on a tour today to listen to the problems and to help, and I discovered that there is too much bureaucracy and a lot of confusion between the bodies such as NEA and the Home Front Command. I also wanted to see the Minister of Finance or the head of the Finance Ministry's budget department here. I'm not sure why they were not present at such an important meeting. "

In conclusion, Shitrit said, "It's amazing how along with such a complex security situation, the residents and their leaders leave room for vision, faith and building."