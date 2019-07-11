Yogev warns: Anxiety up, fortitude down

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today visited Kibbutz Sa'ad in the Gaza area, at the initiative of MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home).

"The push to hold the meeting stemmed from strong feelings of an increase in the level of anxiety and a decline in the fortitude of Gaza area residents," Yogev said.

The meeting was attended by 10 Knesset members, mayors, representatives of government ministries, security coordinators both military and civilian, directors of aid centers, community coordinators and residents' representatives.

Yogev said, "We came to hear and see the situation on the ground, and left with a deeper demand and commitment to address the different needs of the Gaza-area communities.

"Without a doubt, the solution lies in occupying the Gaza Strip, destroying terror, and restoring a routine of peaceful and secure civilian life for Gaza-area residents," Yogev concluded.