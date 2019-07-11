Longest life in Brooklyn - in Borough Park

According to data presented by New York City Department of Health, residents of Borough Park have life expectancy of 84.6 years.

Haredi Borough Park leads Brooklyn's life expectancy among neighborhoods in the district, the New York Department of Health reported this week.

The report added that Borough Park has the highest number of new children and, at the same time, the lowest percentage of premature deaths.

According to data presented by the New York City Department of Health, Borough Park residents have a life expectancy of 84.6 years, higher than any other Brooklyn neighborhood.

For example, life-expectancy statistics of Williamsburg residents are slightly over 82 years.

The total life expectancy of 8,622,698 New Yorkers is 81 years and 10 weeks, with cancer and heart attacks the most common cause of death.