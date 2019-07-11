Horror in air: Engine disintegrates during flight

Delta plane had to make emergency landing after one of the engines disintegrated in the air, cabin began to fill with smoke.

A Delta Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after one of its engines disintegrated during the flight.

The plane, carrying 154 passengers and crew, took off from Atlanta and was due to land in Baltimore. About an hour after take-off the passengers heard loud noise from the wing and one of the passengers documented a metal prow hitting the engine, which began to burn.

The pilot told passengers that one engine had been lost and the plane would make an emergency landing in North Carolina. The plane landed safely and all passengers boarded a continuing flight intact.

The incident took place last Monday afternoon. Delta explained that "following a technical malfunction that occurred during the flight, it was decided to change its course. The company made sure all the passengers continued flights to their destinations."