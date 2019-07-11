Israeli actress Gal Gadot to star in Netflix feature film

Gal Gadot to star in biggest feature film ever made by Netflix, to be released in late 2020.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will star in the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix, JTA reported on Wednesday.

“Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson, will have a production budget of about $130 million, according to the report.

The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Netflix picked up the film after Universal Studios balked on producing, Deadline Hollywood first reported.

Gadot posted a teaser about the movie on Instagram.

“So excited about this project! This is gonna be so much fun & I can’t wait to share this one with you. Let’s do this boys!” she wrote.

Johnson will be paid $20 million to make the film. Deadline Hollywood did not report how much Gadot would receive.

Gadot starred in “Wonder Woman” and recently finished filming a sequel.

Shortly after "Wonder Woman" came out, it was banned by a Tunisian court because Gadot had defended Israel's counterterorism Operation Protective Edge on Facebook.

Lebanon also banned the film on the grounds of a long-standing boycott of Israel, while Qatar banned the movie due to Gadot's Israeli heritage. Jordan, however, decided to allow the movie.

During a recent visit to Israel, Gadot said her decision to consistently spotlight her Israeli identity is in part a response to anti-Semitism.

“If anything, it's just that I get a lot of anti-Semitic messages and responses. It's just who I am and I believe there is no reason to hide it or lie...Those who love will get it and that’s it," she told the Hebrew-language news website Walla!

"Israel is very important to me, and I wish for our country to really be in a good place and enjoy some quiet and stability and peace and tranquility, because I believe in the end that all the people want it. There are no people who want war and for their sons to have to go to the army. We want it to be good here. So I try to strengthen these messages, about the good and the desire for peace and quiet," added Gadot.