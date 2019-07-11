Is Labour anti-Semitic? Probably yes

Political commentator Keith Rowe talks about Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to address the claims of anti-Semitism within his own party.

Labour MP Ellie Reeves is facing a motion of no confidence after she signed a statement criticizing the Labour party’s decision to readmit Chris Williamson following allegations of anti-Semitism. The MP for Lewisham West and Penge is the latest to face the threat of deselection for opposing Jeremy Corbyn’s actions and as such many are questioning his leadership methods and his response to criticism.

