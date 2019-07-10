Gantz: Netanyahu running Facebook pages instead of the country

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of making promises to distract from his inability to solve the nation's problems.

"These past few days I've heard Netanyahu making promises, trying to solve one crisis after the other.

But crises are not solved by words but by deeds. It is even better if they aren't created in the first place.

Netanyahu is not only unable to extinguish the fires in the fields surrounding Gaza, but also those in the hearts of Israel's citizens. Unfortunately, he keeps inciting the fire of hate and division," Gantz said at a rally held in Hod Hasharon Wednesday evening.

"Bibi is losing it, and instead of running the country, he's running Facebook pages. Instead of dealing with our troubles he's busy dodging his legal woes."

Gantz also criticized the smaller political parties for making it difficult for either of the larger parties to form a government. "Some people still focus on the "blocs narrative", which is false and grossly inaccurate. It's the small parties that are promoting the blocs narrative, in an attempt to rally up a few more votes instead of placing the national interest first."