Yair Fink, who left Labor to run with Barak says on Netanyahu: 'You have to fight nasty with nasty.'

Gil Hoffman explains the impact of new Israeli Democratic Party leader Ehud Barak on the September election.

Barak is unpopular and not doing well in the polls but he is constantly attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and harming his image.

Gil speaks to Knesset candidate Yair Fink, who left Labor to run with Barak. Fink says Netanyahu’s indictments and efforts to use the Knesset to avoid prosecution harm Israeli democracy. “You have to fight nasty with nasty,” Fink says.