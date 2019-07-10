Terrorists do not receive life sentences for murder

Military court sentences terrorists who stabbed off-duty soldier to death in supermarket attack to 32 and 35 years in prison.

The military court in Judea sentenced the terrorists behind the attack in which IDF soldier Tuvia Weisman and wounded a civilian were killed to 35 years and 32 years in prison each. The terrorists were also ordered to pay NIS 2.5 million in compensation.

The judges found that the two planned in advance, with another terrorist, to carry out a stabbing attack against Jews in a shopping center in ​​Sha'ar Binyamin.

The members of the cell equipped themselves with knives and arrived at the site in order to carry out the attack in February 2016. They severely injured an Israeli civilian who was in the compound, and then stabbed to death First Sergeant Tuvia Yanai Weissman, who, though off-duty, fought against the terrorists and thwarted the continuation of the attack.

The military prosecution requested that the terrorists be sentenced to life imprisonment. The court refrained from doing so, especially in light of the age of the terrorists. The military prosecution is expected to appeal the decision.

The third terrorist, who was also convicted of deliberately causing death (an offense equivalent to a murder offense), was sentenced to 35 years in prison. The military prosecution appealed the decision and requested that he be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Citation of the Central Command was awarded to the late First Sergeant Tuvia Weisman for his courage during the attack.