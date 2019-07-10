PA resident arrested for sexual crimes against 13-year-old

A Palestinian Authority resident was arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against a 13-year-old girl in Ashdod.

The suspect was employed at an educational institution in Ashdod where he worked on building renovations. He fled back to Judea and Samaria when the investigation was initiated at the end of May. Police carried out numerous operations to locate him.

According to the indictment, the Arab met the student during his employment at the school and the two went to a nearby apartment he was renovating, where he committed sexual offenses and indecent acts. After this incident, when the suspect realized that his actions had been exposed, he escaped.

As stated, yesterday he was located and arrested for questioning and this morning he was brought before the court, which accepted the request of the police representative and extended his detention by another six days.

The police said: "Following a report that was given to the police, immediate investigation operations were launched that revealed that the suspect was in the Palestinian Authority's territory. The investigation is still in its infancy and we will continue required activities in order to reach the truth."