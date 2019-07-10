A step up in the fight against terror

Terror victims from 121 countries will arrive at the United Nations (UN) for a historic meeting aimed at developing new steps in the fight against global terrorism.

UN Deputy Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov spearheaded this initiative after traveling to Israel, where he learned about Israel's special counter-terrorism methods.

At a recent event at the United Nations marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Jewish Community Building in Argentina (AMIA), Voronkov noted that his department has begun preparations for a conference expected to take place in 2020. The purpose of the conference will be to draw lessons from terror events around the world and to make the UN's efforts more efficient.

"Israel's Mission to the UN welcomes the initiative and announced that it will work with Voronkov," the mission said in a statement.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, said: "The UN understands that terrorism is not just part of the Middle East, but rather a global threat that must be dealt with in a wide range of tools and swift force."

"We thank Deputy Secretary-General Voronkov for his contribution to the struggle against terror, and we will ensure that Israel's experience will be reflected in the conference."