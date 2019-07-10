Breakthrough in Zehut - New Right unity talks?

Two small right-wing parties eyeing a potential alliance for the September 17th election may be close to a breakthrough, Reshet Bet reported Wednesday morning.

Both the New Right party of ex-Education Minister Naftali Bennett and the libertarian-leaning Zehut party led by ex-Likud MK Moshe Feiglin failed to enter the 21st Knesset, despite polls showing both parties clearing the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Since the dissolution of the 21st Knesset and snap elections, the two parties have declared their plans to run again for the Israeli parliament – while looking for partners to form a technical bloc; a kind of temporary alliance allowing them to cross the Knesset’s electoral threshold.

Zehut and the New Right have been in talks for a joint ticket, but hitherto have been unable to reach an agreement on who will lead the Knesset slate, with both Feiglin and Bennett pushing for the top slot.

Now, according to the Reshet Bet report, Feiglin has agreed to accept Bennett at the top of the joint ticket, waiving his earlier demand to lead the list. In addition, Zehut is willing to forgo the first choice of government ministry if the joint ticket enters the next coalition, and give the first ministry to Bennett.

In return, Feiglin has reportedly requested both the second and third spots on the list.