How a young haredi teacher restored Israel-Nicaragua ties

Baruch Rappaport, a 29-year-old haredi teacher-turned-businessman, opened up recently about the role he played in renewing diplomatic relations between Israel and Nicaragua.

Rappaport was born and raised in Jerusalem, to a haredi family that immigrated to Israel from the UK.

At the age of 21, he decided to move to the United States to study in a haredi yeshiva in Miami, got married, began raising a family, and made a living mainly from teaching.



"One day, a relative approached me and asked for my help in an unsuccessful business in which he was involved in Nicaragua," Rappaport says.

The deal, it turns out, included investing in a gold mine in a poor country with the largest gold reserves in the world.

At the age of 27, Rappaport visited Nicaragua for the first time, without any prior knowledge in the mining business, nor in any experience in business in general.



Upon arrival to Nicaragua, Rappaport opened the Israel-Nicaragua Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of creating a meeting point for managing international trade and establishing a future business platform.



Late on, Rappaport began to study the field in depth and understands that in order to move towards profitability, it is essential to optimize all operating work methods and set up a factory.



However, the establishment of a factory by a foreign resident (Rappaport holds three passports: Israeli, British, and American) is not a trivial matter. Moreover, when he begins to learn the rules of the game in the country, Rappaport said that he felt ‘anti-Israeli sentiment’ from the halls of government.



Nicaragua's modern political history is replete with revolutions, civil wars and for many years, an antagonism towards Israel.

In the mid-1980s, the United States sold weapons to the ayatollahs in Iran in a circular transaction involving Israel – what later become known as the Iran-Contra scandal.

The money generated served to finance the rebels against the Sandinista regime (leftist) Communist) – the party of incumbent President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua.



Ortega developed a special rapport with Iran and the Palestinian Authority, and has often been a critic of the Jewish state. And if that were not enough, the diplomatic relations - already strained between the two countries - ended in June 2010, when an Israeli commando unit (Shayetet 13) stormed a pro-Hamas Turkish flotilla en route to the Gaza Strip.



But here the plot took an unexpected turn.



In the past decade, Evangelical churches have begun to attract followers and garner support among the citizens of Nicaragua led by Pastor Oscar Cubas, a wealthy businessman with a deep passion to serve the Jewish people and the nation of Israel.



As part of the business relationship that Rappaport developed in the country, he also met with Cubas and learned from him about his extensive activity on behalf of Israel. In fact, over the last few years, the Evangelical Church has managed to recruit some 55% of the country's citizens - more than 3 million Christians- to pray on a daily basis for the peace of Jerusalem and for the safety of IDF soldiers.



Last May, in celebration of Israel 71st Independence Day, one hundred thousand people took part in an event organized by Evangelical leaders in Nicaragua and sang together "Hatikva".



"I never planned to engage in diplomacy", Rappaport admits, "but it was impossible to ignore the sympathy for Israel that created an internal contradiction in the country. On the one hand, there is a president who is hostile to Israel and openly declares his support for the Palestinians, but on the other hand more than half of his citizens follow the Evangelical church and were reciting the verse, ‘I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you’. I simply could not ignore this."



As the months went on, business relations between Rappaport and Cubas became warmer and more personal. They did business together and were very successful. Now it was time to talk about warming the relations between the two countries.



In early 2016, Rappaport reached out to the Israeli Foreign Ministry and was given approval to invite Cubas to Israel for a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud). The green light for the renewal of the relationship was given and a representative on her behalf flew to Nicaragua for a meeting with President Ortega to conclude the details. The State of Israel, for its part, offered President Ortega assistance in agricultural technologies, which was gladly accepted.



In March 2017, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced the renewal of relations, but the issue did not move forward as planned. Rappaport once again was called in to assist.

When Rappaport and Cubas showed up again in President Ottega's office and asked him to speed up the diplomatic process and appoint an ambassador, he surprised them by choosing Cubas for the position.



In May 2019, Oscar Cubas presented his credentials as Ambassador of Nicaragua in Israel to President Reuven Rivlin.

"Although your country is geographically small, it is yet one of the most important in the world", said Cubas. "We remember the Holocaust, one of the most horrendous situations you had to undergo as a people, but you grew from it and continued on to thrive", he added.



"When I started doing business in the poor countries of Central America, I saw the dimensions of poverty and misery but also the flags of Israel fluttering on every street corner. I realized that apart from the economic potential in doing business in developing countries, there is another dimension that as a Jew and an Israeli I cannot ignore", Rappaport explains.



Rappaport goes further to thank all those who helped. "All along the way, I was joined by a team from the Foreign Ministry, the deputy director-general, Modi Ephraim, who did a remarkably professional job in renewing the diplomatic relations. And of course, there is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without whom all this would not have been possible. In recent years, he has touched the hearts of hundreds of millions in South America, enabling me to open doors more easily and take an active part in advocating for the State of Israel".