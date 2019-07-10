The evil-eyed Prophet Bilaam, founder of the BDS movement

Parashat Bilaam and the Jewish connection to the Land of Israel.

This week's riveting edition of Temple Talk reunites Yitzchak Reuven with Rabbi Chaim Richman, who was away for several weeks.

Our hosts discuss this week's amazing Torah portion of Balak, examining the curses-turned-blessings uttered by the enigmatic heathen prophet Bilaam. What was really bothering Balak and Bilaam? Why did they seek to destroy the people of Israel and prevent the nation from entering its land? And what's this got to do with the month of Tammuz?

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman provide answers to these questions and more, highlighting contemporary insights into the eternal lessons of the Torah, in this week's exciting Temple Talk.