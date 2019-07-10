Dutch lawmaker says Jews came to Israel 'to be Nazis'

Member of Green Left party under fire after saying Holocaust-traumatized Jews came to Israel “to be Nazis”.

A member of the mainstream Dutch Green Left party is under fire after saying Holocaust-traumatized Jews came to Israel “to be Nazis”, JTA reported on Tuesday.

Alireza Taimurizadeh, an activist in the Arnhem area for Green Left, in recent remarks on Facebook called Israel “a country which makes a Jew feel shame. Israel, the bribe for 6 million lives, far away, where they can live out their trauma, react to it WHERE THEY CAN BE THE SS.”

He included a link to an article on Haaretz about the alleged mistreatment of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

The party distanced itself from Taimurizadeh, with a spokesman telling the RTV Arnhem broadcaster on Monday that the post was “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Ronny Naftaniel, vice chairman of the Dutch Central Jewish Board, called on Taimurizadeh, who has not been the subject of any disciplinary action by Green Left, to apologize, saying this is “the least that should be done.”

The Green Left party earlier this year became the Netherlands’ first mainstream political movement to endorse a boycott of Israel.

Several weeks later, however, the party walked back its support of a boycott, saying it does not support efforts to boycott Israel.

In 2016, the Dutch parliament passed a nonbinding motion calling on the government to deny funding to organizations calling for a boycott against Israel.

Much like other countries in Europe, the Netherlands has not been immune from anti-Semitic incidents. In February, vandals suspected of being soccer hooligans from The Hague painted graffiti, including swastikas and anti-Semitic texts, on buildings in Amsterdam.

Last summer, Dutch police apprehended a man whom they accused of drawing swastikas on the external wall of the capital’s oldest Jewish cemetery.

In January of 2018, police launched an investigation into vandalism at a synagogue and a hospice for people dying of terminal diseases.

A month earlier, a Syrian man waving a Palestinian Arab flag shattered glass at a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam as two police officers and passers-by watched. The officers arrested the man after he broke into the restaurant through the door he had smashed and removed an Israeli flag.

The same restaurant was targeted again in early January of 2018, when vandals smashed the newly-replaced windows. The owners told local media that the restaurant is often the target of such destructive acts, and that they have asked local authorities' permission to place security cameras around the site.