Google to purchase Israeli cloud storage company

Google to acquire Elastifile Ltd. in a deal valued at approximately $200 million.

Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based cloud storage company Elastifile Ltd., the Calcalist newspaper reported Tuesday.

The acquisition, announced by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed this year.

Ultimately, Elastifile is set to join Google Cloud.

The companies did not provide financial details but one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity said the deal is valued at approximately $200 million.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in central Israel and in Santa Clara, California, Elastifile develops data fabric storage technology for large data centers.

The company has raised $74 million in equity to date, from backers including Samsung, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Western Digital, and Cisco Investments, according to Pitchbook data.

The company was founded by veteran Israeli entrepreneurs, among them CEO Amir Aharoni, who founded Nasdaq-listed real estate company Optibase Ltd. and adtech company Mobixell Networks, Inc.; Chief Technology Officer Shahar Frank, who co-founded XtremIO, acquired by EMC Corporation for $430 million in 2012; and Roni Luxenburg, who served in an executive role in software company Red Hat, bought by International Business Machines for $34 billion in 2018.

In 2016, Google acquired Israeli-American startup Kifi, which develops products for sharing content among friends and groups.

In 2014, it bought SlickLogin, an Israeli security startup that uses smartphones and high-frequency sounds for identity verification at websites.

Google’s most notable acquisition in recent years was its 2013 purchase of Israeli traffic app Waze.