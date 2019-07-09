Waking up to a nightmare of violence and Palestinian flags

What exactly is happening, who are the subversive ones, and what will be effective to bring a ‘just’ order out of this chaos?

Israel News Talk Radio,

Palestinian flags waving on Judea and Samaria
Palestinian flags waving on Judea and Samaria
Regavim

Protests, violence, and Palestinian flags waving on your roads. What would you do if this is what met you on the highway? Israelis are experiencing this.

Tamar Yonah speaks with Naomi Linder Kahn, Director of the International Division of Regavim, an Israeli non-governmental organization dedicated to protecting Israel’s resources and preserving Israeli sovereignty.

Tags:PA, Palestinian Authority, Radio



