A Mother's Cry - the song for Hadar's return

With participation of singers: Zehava Ben, David Daor, Leah Shabat, Yishai Levi, Arik Sinai, Dafna Armoni, Dudi Levy, and Nicole Peterson. Lyrics: Nili Peterson. Music: Udi Turgeman

Mother's Cry - a song for the return of Hadar Goldin (Translated from Hebrew):

My child is full of splendor (Hadar) and majesty,

I' not willing to wait more and more;

I sent you with a smile of love

And I was left broken hearted and disappointed.

My child is full of splendor and majesty,

I miss you very much;

Every evening I whisper softly a prayer for you.

And by day I shout that there's no forgiveness!

refrain:

I would have wanted to try to forgive,

But your smile doesn't give me peace;

The mother in me does not let to forget,

That I will never run out of strength -

Until you return

My child is full of splendor and majesty,

Everyone here oh how they can stumble;

Everything is so simple but not easy,

How do we keep repeating the same mistake over and over again?

My child forever you are Hadar,

So it will never, ever, no never be too late -

Every day I still have a dream that tomorrow,

To me they will say that to me will return Hadar...

refrain:

I would have wanted to try to forgive,

But your smile doesn't give me peace;

The mother in me does not let to forget,

That I will never run out of strength -

Until you return